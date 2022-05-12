UrduPoint.com

Grand Anti Encroachment Operation In Naguman, Shah Alam

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Grand anti encroachment operation in Naguman, Shah Alam

Following directive of Tehsil Municipal Officer, Muhammad Faizan Khan, a grand anti-encroachment operation was conducted in Shah Alam area where notices were also issued to those interfering in officials affairs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Following directive of Tehsil Municipal Officer, Muhammad Faizan Khan, a grand anti-encroachment operation was conducted in Shah Alam area where notices were also issued to those interfering in officials affairs.

According to TMO, complaints were received regarding encroachments in Shah Alam and Charsadda Road where people, especially the female students, were facing difficulties while passing through the main bazaars.

The TMO while taking prompt action on the complaints, directed the Regulation Officer to conduct an indiscriminate anti encroachment operation on Charsadda Road, Naguman Chowk and Khazana area.

During the operation, over two dozen big temporary structures and 10 concrete constructions were demolished by the heavy machinery. Notices were also issued to some of the locals for interfering in official affairs.

TMO Shah Alam said that no one would be allowed to raise structures beyond the limits and no leniency would be shown in this regard.

Related Topics

Road Shah Alam Charsadda

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged awareness walk to mark World Thalass ..

UVAS arranged awareness walk to mark World Thalassaemia day

2 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation from Guangxi Buffalo Research I ..

Chinese delegation from Guangxi Buffalo Research Institute & Royal Cell Biotechn ..

2 minutes ago
 Muneeb Butt sings song about his wife Aiman Khan

Muneeb Butt sings song about his wife Aiman Khan

8 minutes ago
 Mortar attacks kills, 2 wounds 10 in Somalia

Mortar attacks kills, 2 wounds 10 in Somalia

5 minutes ago
 Spain, Portugal to impose 40 price caps on natura ..

Spain, Portugal to impose 40 price caps on natural gas for 12 months

5 minutes ago
 German Gov't Will Give Financial Guarantees to Gaz ..

German Gov't Will Give Financial Guarantees to Gazprom's Subsidiaries - Economy ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.