Grand anti encroachment operation in Naguman, Shah Alam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Following directive of Tehsil Municipal Officer, Muhammad Faizan Khan, a grand anti-encroachment operation was conducted in Shah Alam area where notices were also issued to those interfering in officials affairs.

According to TMO, complaints were received regarding encroachments in Shah Alam and Charsadda Road where people, especially the female students, were facing difficulties while passing through the main bazaars.

The TMO while taking prompt action on the complaints, directed the Regulation Officer to conduct an indiscriminate anti encroachment operation on Charsadda Road, Naguman Chowk and Khazana area.

During the operation, over two dozen big temporary structures and 10 concrete constructions were demolished by the heavy machinery. Notices were also issued to some of the locals for interfering in official affairs.

TMO Shah Alam said that no one would be allowed to raise structures beyond the limits and no leniency would be shown in this regard.