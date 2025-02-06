Grand anti-encroachment operation launched in DG Khan after 30 years

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The district administration launched a large-scale anti-encroachment operation for the first time in 30 years, targeting illegal constructions across multiple areas.

During the operation, seven individuals were booked for obstructing official proceedings, including forcibly seizing a government-issued weapon from the gunman of the Assistant Commissioner and issuing life threats.

According to an official spokesperson, the crackdown was carried out in Kala, Shah Saddar Din, Kot Chutta and other towns in limits of District Council.

A significant number of illegal encroachments, including both temporary and permanent structures, were demolished on the spot.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Chief Officers, with a team comprising 30 personnel from the police, revenue department and municipal corporation.

Chief Officer Javad-ul-Hassan Gondal confirmed that the large-scale clearance drive was initiated on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister.

Authorities vowed to continue the anti-encroachment campaign to restore public spaces and uphold the rule of law.