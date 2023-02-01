UrduPoint.com

Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS,GEPCO Inks MoU

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS,GEPCO inks MoU

Director General GEPCO Jalil-ur-Rehman visited Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS) to sign an MOU to strengthen the academia and industry linkage

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ):Director General GEPCO Jalil-ur-Rehman visited Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS) to sign an MOU to strengthen the academia and industry linkage.

Chairman GAUS Muhammad Islam, Executive Director Chaudhry Maqsood,Senior Director Dr Tanveer Islam, and others welcomed the guests.

Later, they inked the MoU to strengthen the academia and industry linkage.

