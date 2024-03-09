Grand book fair at PU ends, 80,000 books sold in 2 days

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A grand three-day book fair, organised by the Punjab University, ended on Saturday, in which more than 80,000 books were sold in the first two days.

On the third day also, the book fair was crowded with citizens. Punjab Minister for school Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaquat Baloch, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairman Institute for Legal Research and Advocacy Syed Shahbaz Bukhari, Senior Journalists Salman Ghani, Farrukh Sohail Goindi, Salman Abid, Altaf Hasan Qureshi, Najam Wali Khan, Yasir Pirzada, Director Coordination PHEC Dr Tanveer Qasim, lawyers, doctors, writers, poets, teachers, students and people from all walks of life, along with their families, attended the event.

In his address, Rana Sikandar Hayat said books play a very important role in development of knowledge, for which the book fair organised at the PU was a good effort. He said that it was very nice to come to the book fair. He said there was a very close relationship between education and books, and it was great to see books on various topics under one roof. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had stressed setting up old book banks in schools. He said that society should benefit from the departments of PU.

He said they were working on an education policy so that the future of students could be safeguarded. He said that there was a vision to make the government schools better than private schools for which steps were being taken. He said that there was no way out for development of the country and the nation without education.

He praised VC Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood for restoring the beautiful tradition of the university.

Sirajul Haq visited various stalls and took special interest in books on various topics. Talking to the media, he said the government should allocate 5 per cent of the GDP for education. He said that the PU had done great favour to the country and the nation and it was a pleasure that the book fair was organised again after a long break. He said "we have to build libraries and sports fields."

He said that development of a nation was not possible without knowledge adding that Muslims prevailed in the world as long as the relationship with the book remained strong. He said the PU was grateful to the publishers for giving a good discount at the book fair. He said the government should fulfill all needs of teachers and students. He said that problems of universities had increased due to lack of financial support. He said that Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and his team deserve appreciation for promoting study habits.

PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood appreciated the efforts of all members of the book fair coordination committee and Chief Librarian Dr. Haroon Usmani for making the best arrangements for the three-day book fair, organised after nine years. He said hundreds of thousands of people participated in the book fair and the purchase of books was a proof that they had been successful in achieving their goal of promoting book literacy. He hoped that the tradition of book fair in Punjab University would continue in the coming years.