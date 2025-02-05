Grand celebration held to mark birth anniversaries of grandson of Holy Prophet

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A grand celebration was held here to mark the birth anniversaries of the grandson of the Holy Prophet, Imam Hussain (A.S.) and Hazrat Abbas bin Ali (A.S.).

A seven-member delegation from shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S.), led by the Haji Fazil Abbas Saleh Al-Ouz, participated in the event.

The delegation included the key-bearer of the shrine, Syed Alaa Al-Mayyali, Syed Ali Al-Mousavi, Ahmed, and Syed Muslim Owsja Naqvi.

The delegation received a warm welcome at the airport and later at Chakri by Pakistani businessman and social personality Chaudhry Farrukh Raza, along with Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, Chaudhry Urwa Abbas, Chaudhry Aoun Abbas, Pir Syed Nisar Qasim, Syed Sajjad Kazmi, Syed Gulzar Saqi, and other local dignitaries, relatives, and friends.

Following the traditions of the shrine of Karbala, Haji Fazil Al-Ouz, along with other guests of the Haram, hoisted the Hussaini flag at Chakri Imambargah amidst thunderous chants of "Labbaik Ya Hussain" in the presence of thousands of people.

Earlier, "Karwan Shah Chan Chiragh, Rawalpindi," led by Salar Syed Joan Ali Kazmi and senior journalist and director of the "Karbala Serial," Syed Tabassum Abbas Shah, honored the special guests from Imam Hussain’s shrine with gold medals engraved with the inscriptions of the shrines of Imam Hussain (A.

S.) and Hazrat Abbas (A.S.).

These medals were presented to Haji Fazil Abbas Saleh Al-Ouz, the key-bearer Syed Alaa Al-Mayyali, Syed Ali Al-Mousavi, Syed Muslim Owsja Naqvi, Ahmed, Allama Syed Sarwar Sabzwari, and the organizers of the event, including Chaudhry Farrukh Raza, Chaudhry Urwa Abbas, and Chaudhry Aoun Abbas.

To accommodate over 100,000 guests, special marquees were set up for Hussaini Langar.

The entire area of Chakri was decorated like a bride with illuminations and fresh flowers.The flag hoisting was followed by a spectacular display of fireworks and grand lighting, making the entire region glow with spiritual radiance.

This event has now become the largest event in Pakistan commemorating the birth anniversaries of Imam Hussain (A.S.) and Hazrat Abbas (A.S.).

People from across Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country eagerly anticipate this grand event throughout the year.