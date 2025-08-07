Grand Celebration Of "Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi" Held At Governor House
Published August 07, 2025
A grand and spirited event titled “Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi” was held here at Governor House, presided over by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori. The event was attended by prominent figures from various sectors of society. The Consul Generals of Oman and Iran were the special guests of honor
Senior leaders of MQM Pakistan, Dr. Farooq Sattar and Anees Qaimkhani, were also present, along with Haider Ali, Chairman of the All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association, Syed Tariq Ali Shah, vice chancellors of various universities, and faculty members.
In his address, Governor Sindh highlighted the significance of the celebration, urging teachers to educate children about the historical victory against Indian aggression, where the Pakistan Armed Forces downed five enemy aircraft and shattered the arrogance of the adversary.
He thanked the government and people of Iran for their support during the war and also acknowledged Oman’s diplomatic backing.
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori spoke about the success of the free IT courses launched at Governor House over the past two years, through which students are now earning in foreign currencies.
He also mentioned several welfare initiatives including the free breakfast program, ration distribution, and the provision of motorbikes and laptops. Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori announced a series of public musical concerts as part of the Independence celebrations. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will perform on August 7, Atif Aslam on August 11, and Ali Zafar on August 12, all at the Governor House.
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori appreciated the Book Fair's donation of books worth Rs. 5 million for children and further announced that a historic 1 hour and 5 minutes long fireworks show will be held on August 12.
The ceremony concluded with flag hoisting, cake cutting, and a spectacular fireworks display, celebrating Pakistan's independence in full patriotic spirit.
