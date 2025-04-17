Open Menu

Grand Celebrations Held Across Punjab For Sikh Pilgrims On Vaisakhi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 10:38 PM

Grand celebrations were held across Punjab in honour of Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan for the occasion of Vaisakhi and the birth anniversary of the Khalsa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Grand celebrations were held across Punjab in honour of Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan for the occasion of Vaisakhi and the birth anniversary of the Khalsa.

Thousands of yatrees gathered at major religious sites including Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur to perform their sacred rituals with great devotion.

A key highlight of the celebrations was the traditional wheat harvesting ceremony at the historical fields of Baba Guru Nanak, symbolising both spiritual and cultural ties. The event saw participation from prominent dignitaries including Punjab’s Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar and CEO of the Project Management Unit Abubakar Aftab Qureshi. Pilgrims enthusiastically chanted “Bole So Nihal” as they joined in the harvest.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, a Kabaddi match was organised under the joint supervision of the Project Management Unit Kartarpur and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. The lively event featured traditional Punjabi dances such as Bhangra, and echoes of “Pakistan Zindabad” resonated through the crowd in a heartfelt gesture of gratitude from the pilgrims.

Speaking at the event, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora expressed his pride in welcoming Sikh pilgrims from around the globe. “It is an honour for Pakistan to host this sacred gathering. The Punjab government and the Evacuee Trust Property board are fully committed to preserving Sikh heritage and providing world-class facilities to our guests,” he said. He also praised Saifullah Khokhar for his commendable efforts in coordinating the events and arrangements.

The pilgrims expressed deep appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to them, calling Pakistan their "spiritual home." Many shared their emotional connection to the sacred land, noting that the atmosphere made them feel a profound sense of belonging.

Two major groups of pilgrims are currently travelling to Lahore via different routes. One group, comprising 65 buses, is arriving from Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal, while the other—62 buses— is journeying from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, via Gurdwara Rohri Sahib in Eminabad, en route to Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore.

After a one-day stay at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, the Indian Sikh pilgrims are scheduled to return to India via the Wagah Border on April 19.

