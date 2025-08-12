Grand Ceremony Held At BISP In Connection With Independence Day Celebrations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 09:54 PM
The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Tuesday organized a grand ceremony at its headquarters to commemorate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and pay tribute to the historic “Marka-e-Haq” victory of the Pakistan Army
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Tuesday organized a grand ceremony at its headquarters to commemorate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and pay tribute to the historic “Marka-e-Haq” victory of the Pakistan Army.
Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid, Secretary Aamer Ali Ahmad, Additional Secretary Dr. Asmat Nawaz, Director Generals, development partners, representatives of partner banks, and staff attended the event.
In her address, Senator Rubina Khalid lauded the Armed Forces for their decisive response to Indian aggression, calling it a moment of pride for the entire nation. “Just as the Pakistani Armed Forces ensured the freedom and security of the country, BISP is empowering its beneficiaries by giving them the right to receive funds through Sahulat Accounts and Digital Banking,” she said.
Highlighting a landmark initiative, she announced that 10 million women will, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, be brought into the banking system, enabling them to choose their preferred bank and payment system.
Acting on the special instructions of President Asif Ali Zardari, she added, transparent payments are being ensured for deserving women in a dignified manner, with efforts underway to facilitate IBAN numbers and Full Mandate Accounts.
Secretary BISP, Aamer Ali Ahmad praised the Armed Forces for safeguarding national sovereignty, drawing a parallel with BISP’s mission to combat poverty and economic injustice. “Our staff across the country remain united and committed to this important public mission,” he said.
The ceremony concluded with the cutting of the Independence Day cake by the Chairperson, Secretary, development partners, and staff.
Recent Stories
International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action
UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza
MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, opens first youth space at federal ..
All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega Musical Concert on August 13: ..
PTA ,Huawei arrange Next-Gen cyber resilience workshop
ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebrations
IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests
Man commits suicide
Government firmly committed to youth development:Rana Mashhood
Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..
FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation
Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega Musical Concert on August 13: Saeed Ghani12 minutes ago
-
PTA ,Huawei arrange Next-Gen cyber resilience workshop2 minutes ago
-
ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebrations13 minutes ago
-
IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests13 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide13 minutes ago
-
Government firmly committed to youth development:Rana Mashhood13 minutes ago
-
Cantonment Board Multan (CBM) launches plantation drive7 minutes ago
-
Sustainable solutions essential for Gwadar’s water, power crisis: CM Sarfraz Bugti7 minutes ago
-
'SCCI plays key role in ensuring sufficient supply of sugar in city'7 minutes ago
-
Culture Minister inaugurates Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq celebrations at Lok Virsa2 minutes ago
-
Grand ceremony held at BISP in connection with Independence Day celebrations2 minutes ago
-
STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordable electricity to public, business community: Nasi ..16 minutes ago