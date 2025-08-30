Grand Ceremony Held In Honor Of Retiring & Course Completing Police Officers
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) A grand ceremony was held at SSP House Khairpur to honor SP Legal, Fida Hussain Solangi, who retired after completing 36 years of service, and three ASPs who completed their Utility Training (UT) course on Saturday.
The ceremony was organized under the instructions of DIG Sukkur, Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, and was hosted by SSP Khairpur, Hassan Sardar Niazi. The event was attended by Commissioner Sukkur, Abid Saleem Qureshi, DIG Sukkur, Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Wing Commander Rangers, SSP Sukkur, Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University, and other senior police officials.
The retiring SP Legal, Fida Hussain Solangi, and the three ASPs who completed their UT course, Muhammad Nauman (ASP Khairpur), Muhammad Shoaib Amin (ASP Shikarpur), and Abdul Wahab (ASP Ghotki), were presented with shields and gifts.
The speakers at the ceremony praised the retiring officer's dedication and service, wishing him well in his future endeavors. The ASPs who completed their UT course expressed gratitude for the opportunities they had received during their training, stating that they would always cherish the memories of their time in the police department.
The ceremony concluded with appreciation and good wishes for the retiring officer and the course-completing ASPs, acknowledging their contributions to the police department and wishing them success in their future endeavors.
