Grand Christmas Celebration At DC Office Battagram Highlights Interfaith Harmony
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 11:40 AM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A grand Christmas celebration was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office to honour the Christian community and bringing together members of various faiths and prominent figures to promote unity and goodwill.
Deputy Commissioner Battagram Asif Ali Khan marked the occasion by cutting a Christmas cake alongside representatives of the Christian community, extending heartfelt greetings and best wishes for the festive season.
The ceremony was attended including Pastor Christfal, Pastor Robin, Peter, Prem Chand (President of the Minority Community), and other distinguished guests. The Christian community expressed their gratitude to the district administration and the Deputy Commissioner for their continued support and respect.
During his address, Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan reaffirmed the district administration’s unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of minorities and ensuring their religious freedom. He emphasized that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to all citizens, allowing everyone to freely observe their religious practices.
The event concluded with prayers for national security, prosperity, and development. The celebration stood as a testament to the spirit of interfaith harmony and mutual respect, fostering a sense of unity among diverse communities.
