Grand Christmas celebration held at LGH, PINS: 600-pound cake cut

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A grand ceremony was organised at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) on Thursday to celebrate Christmas, express solidarity with the Christian community, and promote interfaith harmony.

A highlight of the event was the cutting of a 600-pound cake using a ladder, symbolising the grand scale of the celebration.

Principal of Ameeruddin Medical College and Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Professor Al-Fareed Zafar, extended heartfelt congratulations to the Christian community. He emphasized that belief in Prophet Jesus (PBUH) and all other prophets is a fundamental aspect of Islamic faith. “Christmas delivers a message of love, generosity, forgiveness, hope, and spirituality, encouraging individuals to lead better lives,” he said.

Executive Director PINS, Professor Muhammad Asif Bashir, echoed these sentiments, stating that Christmas teaches compassion, kindness, and love for humanity. He urged everyone to embrace these values in their daily lives.

Professor Zafar also highlighted the Christian community's significant contributions to Pakistan's development, particularly in the fields of medicine and education, commending their invaluable services. He remarked that the community’s role extends beyond religious significance, contributing globally to peace, humanity, and societal progress.

Medical Superintendents Dr. Umar Ishaq and Dr.

Faryad Hussain affirmed Pakistan's constitutional guarantee of equal rights and religious freedom for all minorities. They noted that minorities in Pakistan freely worship and celebrate their religious festivals, a testament to the nation’s inclusive spirit.

DCNS Fazilat Lal and Nursing Superintendent Asia Khanum lauded the Christian community for establishing numerous educational institutions across Pakistan, where children of all faiths receive quality education. She also acknowledged the vital role of nurses in the healthcare sector, serving humanity with professionalism and dedication.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for Pakistan's progress, stability, and solidarity with Kashmiri and Palestinian brethren. Attendees also reaffirmed their commitment to hard work in their respective fields.

The event was attended by notable personalities, including Dr. Haseeb Thand, Rana Parvez, Arshad Butt, Junaid Mayo, Waris Aftab, Shehzad Roshan, Majeed Raj, Amanat Ali, Khalida Tabassum, Sister Kausar, Maryam Shagufta, Nudrat Mukhtar, and Maryam Bashir.

Participants exchanged gifts with the Christian community, shared sweets, and enjoyed traditional hymns sung by the attendees. The celebration concluded with a feast, reflecting the spirit of love and unity. A large number of representatives from the Punjab Paramedical Staff Association, nursing officers, and health professionals also participated in the event.