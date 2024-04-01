Grand cleaning drive, RCB disposes of 35 tons garbage in three days

A grand cleaning drive by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) was in full swing as operational teams of RCB have been actively engaged in cleaning activities in different wards of the cantonment

The campaign started on March 28, on the special instructions of DGML&C, 'Clean Cantt' campaign was carried out in areas of ward No. 1 to ward No. 10 during which special operations were launched in late nights and early morning times to get uninterrupted results.

Spokesman RCB informed that during last three days, operation team has disposed off 35 tons of garbage. Various dumping points, open lands/ plots and open drains were visited during the grand operation.

CEO RCB Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi has also issued an order to the operation staff to be fully active regarding the clean cantt campaign. He said that the workforce has further been increased to complete the target based assignments completed timely. The campaign will continue till April 03.