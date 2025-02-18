Grand cleanup operation launched

District administration launched a grand anti-encroachment operation

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) District administration launched a grand anti-encroachment operation.

The operation was being conducted on Multan Road near Double Phatak, where DC Dr. Lubna Nazir personally oversaw the proceedings. She was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shehzadi, Chief Officer District Council Rao Muhammad Ali, and other senior officials.

In line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the campaign to eliminate illegal encroachments across the district is progressing rapidly. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir emphasized that these operations were being carried out indiscriminately, ensuring that public complaints regarding encroachments in major markets and roads are promptly addressed.

"Our goal is to restore the original infrastructure by removing illegal encroachments and making roads and marketplaces more spacious," said Dr. Lubna Nazir. She said stated that permanent structures, extended shop platforms, sheds, makeshift stalls, and unauthorized iron structures were being demolished.

To ensure the sustainability of the campaign, active Anti-Encroachment Wings have been established in all three tehsils of Lodhran, supervised by their respective Assistant Commissioners. The district administration remains committed to restoring public spaces and improving urban infrastructure for the convenience of residents.