Grand Competition Organised In GHS 3 In Kohat
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A grand competition was organized on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Tuesday at Government High School No. 3 at the Kohat division level in connection with the struggle for truth and the celebration of independence, in which students from different districts of the division participated in full force.
According to DC office, the students also performed brilliantly in the competitions and a student from Karak district won the first position in the speech competition, students from Government High School Gumbat Kohat won the first position in the national song competition, students from Government High School No.
1 Kohat won the first position in the tableau competition, while students from Government High School No. 1 Kohat were declared winners in the quiz competition.
In the end, the chief guest Assistant Commissioner-II, Abrar Khattak appreciated the excellent performance of the students, the hard work of the school administration, and the excellent administrative efforts of the District education Office Kohat.
He also assured full support from the district administration in such events.
All the students who secured first position in these competitions will now represent Kohat Division in the provincial competitions to be held in Peshawar on August 14.
APP/azq/378
