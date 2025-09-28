Grand Convention Of PMLN In Abbottabad, Havalian Soon: Ikhtair Wali
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 09:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) On the special instructions of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information and Khyber Affairs and Chief Organizer of Youth Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikhtiyar Wali Khan on Sunday visited Abbottabad, where he held a detailed meeting with youth coordinators and organizational office-bearers.
The meeting focused on strengthening the party’s organizational structure and finalizing preparations for the upcoming grand conventions to be held in Abbottabad and Havelian.
The meeting was attended by Member of the Provincial Assembly Ms. Shehla Bano, Provincial Vice President Sajjad Khan, Khurram Shehzad (Tehsil Coordinator Abbottabad), Raja Waqas (Coordinator), Firdous Abbasi, Khursheed Abbasi, Sarwar Abbasi, Ms. Mah Jabeen (District Coordinator), Rukhsana Zareen (City Coordinator Women), along with a large number of organizational representatives and workers.
During the session, the workers highlighted their concerns, which were attentively heard by Ikhtiyar Wali Khan and other party leaders. Speaking on the occasion, Ikhtiyar Wali Khan said that it is unfortunate that even during the government of Pakistan Muslim League (N), our workers still find themselves compelled to appeal for the resolution of their personal issues. Once the organizational structure is fully functional, workers will not only present their own matters but will also take public issues to government forums for timely solutions.”
Highlighting the achievements of PML-N leadership, Ikhtair Wali Khan added that our leaders have always initiated game-changing projects for the survival and security of this nation.
"Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan undefeatable on May 28 through nuclear tests and brought the nation closer with a network of motorways. Owing to such achievements, the Saudi government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, entered into the historic Pakistan-Saudi Defense Agreement. By the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan has been honored with the guardianship of the Two Holy Mosques under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.”
Ikhtair Wali Khan further reiterated the Pakistan’s strong stance on climate change at the international level and said, “At the special climate event in New York, hosted by the UN Secretary-General and the President of Brazil, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif drew global attention towards Pakistan’s climate initiatives. Pakistan is prioritizing afforestation and renewable energy despite contributing negligibly to global greenhouse gas emissions. Yet, we remain among the most climate-vulnerable nations. Currently, Pakistan is facing unprecedented monsoon rains, cloudbursts, and devastating floods that have affected over five million people, 4,100 villages, and claimed more than one thousand precious lives.”
During his visit, Ikhtiyar Wali Khan also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sudden passing of Haji Fazlullah Khan, offering prayers for the elevation of his soul and strength for the bereaved family.
He also visited former Provincial Assembly Member Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha to offer condolences on the demise of his mother, praying for the departed soul and patience for the family.
