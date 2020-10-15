UrduPoint.com
Grand Crackdown Against Profiteers, Price Hikers Launched In Malakand

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 06:54 PM

Grand crackdown against profiteers, price hikers launched in Malakand

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration of Malakand district on Thursday launched crackdown against profiteers, hoarders and price hikers, arrested several shopkeepers on overcharging.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Rehan Gul Khattak, all assistant commissioners and additional assistant commissioners conducted surprise raids at Batkhela, Dargai and adjoining areas and checked price lists of daily commodities including atta, fruits and vegetables.

Several shopkeepers were fined for overcharging and not displaying price list. The shopkeepers were warned for strict action if found guilty of overcharging and hoarding of edible goods.

