Grand Cultural Gala Commence At UAJK Featuring Diverse Activities
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Institute of Kashmir Studies (IKS) at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has inaugurated the three-day Kashmir Cultural Festival 2025 at its Chella Campus on Monday.
The event is a vibrant celebration of Kashmiri culture and heritage, featuring a diverse range of activities including traditional sports, food exhibitions, Kashmiri attire displays, enlightening lectures, engaging seminars, career counseling sessions, and much more.
The inaugural ceremony of this mega event was graced by Meritorious Professor Dr. Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, and Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja, Executive Director of the Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) AJK.
Representatives of sponsoring organizations, faculty members of the Institute of Kashmir Studies, and a large gathering of enthusiastic students and people from various walks of life also attended the event.
Welcoming the esteemed guests, Director IKS Dr.
Sumaira Shafique highlighted the objectives of the festival, emphasizing the institute’s commitment to promoting Kashmiri culture and heritage. She remarked, “At the Institute of Kashmir Studies, we strive to organize such events regularly to preserve and showcase the rich cultural traditions of Kashmir while inspiring the younger generation to take pride in their identity.”
In her keynote address, Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja spoke about the concept of hybrid warfare and its impact on the region of Kashmir. She stressed the need for awareness and resilience among the youth, urging them to stay informed about contemporary challenges and their implications for the socio-political fabric of the region.
The Kashmir Cultural Festival 2025 is set to continue for two more days, offering a platform for cultural exchange, intellectual discourse, and skill development. Students and visitors can look forward to a dynamic program that celebrates the unique traditions of Kashmir while addressing key issues relevant to the region’s future.
