Grand Dialogue Open To All Parties: Talal Chaudhry
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Monday said the government has reiterated its offer of a grand national dialogue to the opposition.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the Speaker of the National Assembly has invited all parties, including PTI, to join the dialogue through parliament.
“If PTI wants a grand dialogue, it should accept the Speaker’s offer,” he said.
He added that the ongoing actions are only against individuals found to be involved in anti-state activities after thorough investigations.
Chaudhry clarified that PTI, as a political party, is not the target of the crackdown. “The target is only those who have broken the law. PTI has also been asked to disassociate itself from such individuals,” he said.
The minister said police collected evidence of the May 9 incidents and made arrests accordingly, adding that Aleema Khan’s son was present with Hassan Niazi during the unrest.
Responding to a question about by-elections on seats vacated after the disqualification of PTI members, he said the government will accept whatever decision the people make in the polls.
