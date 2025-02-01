Grand dinner at Islamabad Club fosters camaraderie and future collaborations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A grand dinner hosted by former Provincial Finance Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ahmed Rasool Bangash, at the prestigious Islamabad Club, brought together a diverse group of distinguished guests.

The event was attended by former Water & Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Kohat board members, senior officers and close friends, adding to the grandeur of the gathering.

Notable attendees included Chief Executive WSSC Kohat Babar Tanoli, Malik Muhammad Iqbal, former Chief Executive WSSC Arif Rauf, Operation Manager Tahir Afif, and Media Coordinator Asma Ali.

Government officials, social figures, and friends also attended in large numbers.

The dinner served as a platform for friendly meetings, strengthening mutual relations, and constructive discussions for future collaborations. Participants expressed gratitude to Ahmed Rasool Bangash for the wonderful arrangement and warm hospitality, and conveyed their desire to organize more such events.

