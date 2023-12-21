Grand EPI walk organized to highlight importance of child immunization

To highlight the importance of safeguarding the health and well-being of children through immunization the Provincial Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), organized a Grand EPI Walk on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) To highlight the importance of safeguarding the health and well-being of children through immunization the Provincial Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), organized a Grand EPI Walk on Thursday.

The event, organized in collaboration with the District Health Office (DHO) District West Karachi, witnessed active participation from EPI vaccinators, lady health workers, polio teams, and support from esteemed organizations such as WHO, UNICEF, TVI, IRD, Vital Pakistan, and Rotary International.

Highlighting the importance of childhood vaccination Project Director EPI, Dr Muhammad Naeem, termed childhood vaccination as a priority and said that it is the basic right of every child and EPI was committed to extending its services to reach every single child.

District Health Officer Karachi West, Dr Muhammad Ali, reiterated the commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind.

For enhancing outreach efforts, Additional Director EPI Dr Sohail Raza Shaikh, announced, "EPI is providing e-scooters to female outreach vaccinators in Karachi, facilitating their mobility and efficiency in delivering vital immunization services.

Director Health Services Karachi Dr Hameed Jumani, District Health Officers of Karachi's West, Keamari, Malir, and South districts along with religious leaders, and representatives from healthcare institutions including Qatar Hospital, Lyari General Hospital, IRD, WHO, NSTOP, UNICEF, WHO, BMGF, DEOC, and others participated in the walk.

The vibrant procession started from the public park near the SSP office, District West, and culminated at Orangi Town 5, Karachi. The event attracted more than 2000 participants from the healthcare sector and various walks of life, showcasing a united front in the pursuit of comprehensive immunization coverage for all children.

The Grand EPI Walk stands as a testament to the collective commitment of the community, healthcare professionals, and supporting organizations towards the shared goal of safeguarding the health and well-being of children through immunization.