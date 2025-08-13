Grand Event Held in Hazro Celebrating Independence Day, "Maarka-e-Haq," and "Learn & Earn" Program

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A grand ceremony celebrating Independence Day, "Maarka-e-Haq," and the "Learn & Earn" program was held at Government Nawaz Sharif Girls High school in Hazro on Wednesday.

The event, organized jointly by the heads of high schools in Tehsil Hazro and the Elementary Education Office team, was graced by former Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada as the chief guest.

Distinguished attendees included CEO Education Dr. Azhar Mahmood, District Education Officers Altaf Hussain, Taqi Abbas and Shehwar Gul, Deputy Director of Public Relations Shahzad Niazi, senior journalist Nisar Ali Khan, PML-N President Tehsil Hazro Malik Ansar and other prominent figures.

Deputy DEO Female Tehsil Hazro Madam Toqeer, Education Officer Dr.

Khalid Mahmood, and Tehsil Coordinator Munir Ahmed hosted the event, receiving praise for their excellent arrangements. The ceremony focused on three key themes, the importance of Independence Day, paying tribute to Pakistan's armed forces and martyrs under "Maarka-e-Haq," and distributing certificates to students under the "Learn & Earn" initiative.

A floral wreath was presented to Jahangir Khanzada in honor of his father, Shaheed Colonel (Retd.) Shuja Khanzada. Speakers, including Jahangir Khanzada and Dr. Azhar, emphasized patriotism, sacrifices for the nation, and the importance of IT education for youth development. The event concluded with a strong message of national unity and progress.