- Home
- Pakistan
- Grand Event Held in Hazro Celebrating Independence Day, "Maarka-e-Haq," and "Learn & Earn" Program
Grand Event Held In Hazro Celebrating Independence Day, "Maarka-e-Haq," And "Learn & Earn" Program
Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A grand ceremony celebrating Independence Day, "Maarka-e-Haq," and the "Learn & Earn" program was held at Government Nawaz Sharif Girls High school in Hazro on Wednesday.
The event, organized jointly by the heads of high schools in Tehsil Hazro and the Elementary Education Office team, was graced by former Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada as the chief guest.
Distinguished attendees included CEO Education Dr. Azhar Mahmood, District Education Officers Altaf Hussain, Taqi Abbas and Shehwar Gul, Deputy Director of Public Relations Shahzad Niazi, senior journalist Nisar Ali Khan, PML-N President Tehsil Hazro Malik Ansar and other prominent figures.
Deputy DEO Female Tehsil Hazro Madam Toqeer, Education Officer Dr.
Khalid Mahmood, and Tehsil Coordinator Munir Ahmed hosted the event, receiving praise for their excellent arrangements. The ceremony focused on three key themes, the importance of Independence Day, paying tribute to Pakistan's armed forces and martyrs under "Maarka-e-Haq," and distributing certificates to students under the "Learn & Earn" initiative.
A floral wreath was presented to Jahangir Khanzada in honor of his father, Shaheed Colonel (Retd.) Shuja Khanzada. Speakers, including Jahangir Khanzada and Dr. Azhar, emphasized patriotism, sacrifices for the nation, and the importance of IT education for youth development. The event concluded with a strong message of national unity and progress.
Recent Stories
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies
West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Victory in May War doubles joy of Independence Day: Abdul Aleem Khan3 minutes ago
-
Special Azadi Train Reaches Hyderabad from Karachi3 minutes ago
-
Grand Event Held in Hazro Celebrating Independence Day, "Maarka-e-Haq," and "Learn & Earn" Program3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ports to embrace AI by August 14: Maritime Minister12 minutes ago
-
SC branch recuses itself from Bahria Town Property Auction Case12 minutes ago
-
PHA finalises Independence Day preparations12 minutes ago
-
Junaid Buland vows to equip 80% of Sindh’s Youth with Skills13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner celebrates Independence Day with enthusiasm13 minutes ago
-
12,000 trees planted to mark Independence Day13 minutes ago
-
HEC initiates governance study of 46 Pakistani universities including IUB23 minutes ago
-
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global standards.Chaudhry Salik ..30 minutes ago