Grand Father Dies , Gun Goes Off Accidently In Lahore

Sat 20th July 2019 | 03:09 PM

Grand father dies , gun goes off accidently in Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) Grandfather was killed when gun went off accidently by 7 years old grandson Arif in Islampura area.Trigger of the gun was pressed while he was jumping and playingHanif 61, was critically injured by the bullet and lost his life in hospital.

