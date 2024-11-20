Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat School/College

All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 Grand Finale was held at Hayat Public School and College on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 Grand Finale was held at Hayat Public school and College on Wednesday.

Director private Schools Rafia Jawed Malah hosting the ceremony said that this landmark event marked the culmination of a rigorous and inspiring journey, showcasing the spelling talents of Sindh’s brightest young minds and underscoring the Government of Sindh’s commitment to fostering academic excellence.

She further said that Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah envisions the Spelling Bee as a platform to not only cultivate linguistic proficiency but also to empower youth with confidence, teamwork and resilience.

The event, graced by Zahid Ali Abbasi, Secretary of Sindh Education and Literacy Department, Ministry of Education, as the Chief Guest, featured participation from 30 teams representing regions across the province.

With a special directive from the Chief Guest, all tied positions were awarded based on merit without conducting tie-breaker rounds, ensuring fairness and recognizing the exceptional efforts of all teams.

Chief guest secretary education lauded the spirit of students across sindh and felicitated schools, parents and teachers on the success of their wards.

According to the results of competition Final Results, First Position was secured by Hayat College Fatima Campus Hyderabad Region and DHACSS - Phase VII (Karachi Region) and Yasir Public School, Dadu (Hyderabad Region).

While Second Position St. George’s High School (Karachi Region) and Stem Higher Secondary School (Sukkur Region)

Third Position was secured by the Scholar Public School, Umerkot (Mirpurkhas Region)

In recognition of their achievements, all six winning teams were presented with cash prizes, gifts, shields, certificates, and letters, a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication by the secretary education government of Sindh

A special highlight of the event was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Wahid Bux Shaikh, Director of Hayat School and College, by the chief guest and the Directorate of Inspections and Registrations of Private Institutions, Sindh.

This honour celebrates his enduring contributions to education and his unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for students to excel.

The event also witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including Rafia Javed Mallah, Additional Director of the Directorate of Inspections and Registrations of Private Institutions Sindh Arsalaan Iqbal, Principal of Ziauddin College - Intermediate and A-Levels Muhammad Afzal, Director General of the Directorate of Inspections and Registrations of Private Institutions Sindh; and the dedicated team from Ziauddin College Intermediate and A-Levels (ZCIA).

The All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 has once again proven to be a beacon of talent, collaboration, and academic excellence.

It serves as a testament to Sindh’s commitment to fostering intellectual growth and providing platforms for students to shine.