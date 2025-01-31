Grand gala dinner unites young leaders at CAYA Youth Summit 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A grand gala dinner was hosted on Thursday in honor of the delegates attending the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Youth Summit 2025, celebrating youth empowerment, collaboration and leadership.

Held at Park View City, the elegant evening welcomed young leaders, policymakers, and dignitaries from across Commonwealth’s Asian member nations, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and other non-CAYA countries. Delegates arrived in traditional attire, showcasing the rich cultural diversity of the region.

The event began with a red-carpet welcome, setting an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation as guests engaged in discussions, exchanging ideas and aspirations for the summit ahead.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Khan, expressed his appreciation for the international delegates, led by Commonwealth Secretariat official Layne Robinson, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to youth development.

"This is the real face of Pakistan," he remarked, highlighting the role of young leaders as drivers of change.

Layne Robinson lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership in integrating youth into the national mainstream, acknowledging various initiatives launched for their empowerment.

He also thanked foreign dignitaries, ministers, and National Youth Council (NYC) members for their contributions to the summit’s success.

NYC members Balquis and Taimor Saddique shared their experiences, emphasizing the exposure and learning opportunities provided by the platform.

Saddique also commended Rana Mashhood’s efforts in uniting young leaders under a shared vision for change.

The evening featured a lavish spread of international and local cuisines, reflecting the unity in diversity that defines the Commonwealth.

From South Asian curries to Southeast Asian delicacies, the dinner catered to diverse palates.

Adding to the festive spirit, a dancing fountain display captivated the audience, setting the stage for further discussions on key summit themes, including sustainable development, youth entrepreneurship, and digital innovation.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Secretary Information, Principal Information Officer also graced the occasion.

As the night progressed, delegates expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming sessions, eager to contribute to policy recommendations that could shape regional and global youth agendas.

The gala dinner set a celebratory and inspiring tone for the CAYA Youth Summit 2025, fostering meaningful connections that will drive impactful change in the days ahead.

