UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grand Health Alliance Announces Strike In Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:40 PM

Grand Health Alliance announces strike in hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The All Pakistan Grand Health Alliance on Friday announced its strike in all hospitals of the country against Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Act from Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, representatives of alliance from four provinces announced that patients care services would not be available expect at the dengue counter.

They said services would also be available at emergency and polio counter in all hospitals.

Spokesman of the alliance Dr Asfandyar said the doctors would go for a two-hour token strike in the Federal capital from Monday against MTI Act.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dengue Polio Alliance All From

Recent Stories

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Head of Iraq&#039;s Nat ..

46 minutes ago

Art exhibition 'Preserving the Paradigm' starts

14 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges world leaders to realize urge ..

15 minutes ago

Warning of 'bloodbath', Imran urges UN to give Kas ..

15 minutes ago

Fashion brands represent Pakistan at Tranoi Fashio ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.