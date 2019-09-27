Grand Health Alliance announces strike in hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The All Pakistan Grand Health Alliance on Friday announced its strike in all hospitals of the country against Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Act from Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, representatives of alliance from four provinces announced that patients care services would not be available expect at the dengue counter.

They said services would also be available at emergency and polio counter in all hospitals.

Spokesman of the alliance Dr Asfandyar said the doctors would go for a two-hour token strike in the Federal capital from Monday against MTI Act.