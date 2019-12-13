UrduPoint.com
Grand Health Alliance Denies Medico Legal To Lawyers For Attacking PIC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:03 PM

The doctors say they will go on strike if anyone forced them to do medico legal of the lawyers.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13th, 2019) Grand Health Alliance on Friday refused to conduct medico legal report of all the lawyers who got injured during attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

The alliance members said that they would go on strike if they were forced to do the medico legal of the lawyers.

“No medico legal of the protesting lawyers will be conducted at Mayo Hospital,” said the doctors.

It may be mentioned here that no medico legal of the lawyers who attacked on Punjab Institute of Cardiology were conducted in any hospital of the provincial capital. The doctors and lawyers went on strike after the PIC attack.

Earlier in the day, at least 46 lawyers were sent to jail on judicial remand over charges of attacking PIC. Strict security arrangements were made during their production before the court. The lawyers bodies, on other hand, announced countrywide strike against the doctors.

