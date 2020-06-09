UrduPoint.com
Grand Health Alliance Propose100-bed Hospital By Merging Govt College In GILGIT

Sumaira FH 35 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:13 PM

Grand Health Alliance propose100-bed hospital by merging govt college in GILGIT

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Grand Health Alliance (GHA) -- an alliance of different associations of health workers in GB has proposed to establish a 100-bed Hospital by merging the building of the Government Degree College with the Muhammadabad Hospital in order to accommodate the increasing number of Coronavirus patients.

In a meeting with the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, the doctors have urged him to immediately increase the capacity of health facilities to cope with the Coronavirus crisis.

GHA has proposed the 100-bed Hospital to include a functional laboratory, X-ray machines, 15 new ventilators, pharmacy, cafeteria and hostels for the doctors and paramedical staff to ensure effective health facilities to treat the Coronavirus patients.

To implement the proposal of GHA, Chief Minister has formed a committee, headed by law minister, to present a feasibility report within 48 hours.

