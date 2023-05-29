UrduPoint.com

Grand Health Alliance Strike Illegal, Unjustified: ATH Admin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Grand Health Alliance strike illegal, unjustified: ATH admin

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Continuous protest of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) at Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) is illegal, unconstitutional, and unjustified, this protest serves no purpose other than personal interests.

ATH spokesperson Saif Malik while talking to the media said that hospital administration, the public, and patients are suffering due to the strike, this protest is not for the betterment of the public or their welfare.

He said that the hospital administration continued the work on the promotion of paramedics and ensured their rights, despite those doctors who were not performing their duties and received warning notices for not participating in Integrated Bedside Procedural Practice (IBPP). These doctors initiated the protest and joined hands with the senatorial workers, even though they had no demands of their own, adding Saif Malik said.

The ATH spokesperson said that no prior information was provided to the administration before starting the protest, and no discussions were held regarding their demands, their protest is also unlawful.

He said that the ATH administration would not be blackmailed by the protesting employees and the action taken against them will not be reverted. The hospital administration will not tolerate any form of propaganda against the institution, If anyone has any issues within the institution or any legitimate demands, present them to the administration through proper channels.

On the other side, Ayub Medical Complex is facing a severe issue of cleaning in the wards and other areas after the strike which is continued for 5th consecutive day by doctors and other staff members. Patients and their attendants have started cleaning the wards themselves the patients, their attendants and the general society are distressed by the difficult situation caused by the strike.

In view of these circumstances, patients and civil society have threatened that if the doctors and other staff members do not end the strike, they will initiate protests and demand strict legal action against them.

Related Topics

Protest Civil Society Threatened Alliance Media

Recent Stories

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of natio ..

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of national economy

37 minutes ago
 Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to natio ..

Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to nation over violence

55 minutes ago
 SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elec ..

SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elections

2 hours ago
 EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme ..

EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme to region to progress journey ..

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to ad ..

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.