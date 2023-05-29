Grand Health Alliance strike illegal, unjustified: ATH admin

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Continuous protest of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) at Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) is illegal, unconstitutional, and unjustified, this protest serves no purpose other than personal interests.

ATH spokesperson Saif Malik while talking to the media said that hospital administration, the public, and patients are suffering due to the strike, this protest is not for the betterment of the public or their welfare.

He said that the hospital administration continued the work on the promotion of paramedics and ensured their rights, despite those doctors who were not performing their duties and received warning notices for not participating in Integrated Bedside Procedural Practice (IBPP). These doctors initiated the protest and joined hands with the senatorial workers, even though they had no demands of their own, adding Saif Malik said.

The ATH spokesperson said that no prior information was provided to the administration before starting the protest, and no discussions were held regarding their demands, their protest is also unlawful.

He said that the ATH administration would not be blackmailed by the protesting employees and the action taken against them will not be reverted. The hospital administration will not tolerate any form of propaganda against the institution, If anyone has any issues within the institution or any legitimate demands, present them to the administration through proper channels.

On the other side, Ayub Medical Complex is facing a severe issue of cleaning in the wards and other areas after the strike which is continued for 5th consecutive day by doctors and other staff members. Patients and their attendants have started cleaning the wards themselves the patients, their attendants and the general society are distressed by the difficult situation caused by the strike.

In view of these circumstances, patients and civil society have threatened that if the doctors and other staff members do not end the strike, they will initiate protests and demand strict legal action against them.