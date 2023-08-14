Grand I-Day ceremony held education board

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A grand ceremony was held at Education Board in connection with the 76th independence day of Pakistan.

Chairman education board Hafiz Muhammad Qasim led the ceremony while secretary board Khurram Shahzad Qureshi was the chief guest.

Abdul Rauf Khokhar, Qazi Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and other board officials attended the ceremony. Chairman, secretary board along with the board officers hoisted the flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman board said that it was necessary for us to remind our new generation of sacrifices made by our forefathers and to inform them about leadership personality of Allama Dr.

Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Secretary Board said that we should pay tribute to the real heroes of freedom. The life we are living with freedom in this country today was due to Quaid-e-Azam's infinite political insight, immense hard work and sacrifices of our forefathers. 'Now it is our duty to play our role in its protection and development'.

At the end of the ceremony, cakes and sweets were distributed among the participants.