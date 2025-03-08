Grand Iftar Hosted For Women Journalists
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A Grand iftar was hosted in honour of women journalists from print media, electronic, freelance, and digital media on the eve of International Women's Day here.
The iftar was hosted by Deputy General Manager of Asiatic Public Relations Network Hareem Deeba.
The event not only provided a valuable opportunity for networking and discussions among women journalists but also served as a remarkable tribute to their dedication, resilience, and contributions to the field of journalism.
