Grand Jirga Affirms Support To Pak Army In War Against Terrorism
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The tribal elders and scholars from Wana, South Waziristan on Friday expressed strong resolve to extend full support to Pakistan army in war against terrorism and militants.
A grand Jirga of tribal elders and scholars was organized by Frontier Corps South in Wana, South Waziristan wherein the participants reiterated their commitment to stand by Pakistan Army in the ongoing war against Khawarij.
The participants also endorsed one point agenda of the Government against the terrorists and militants and called it the right step and need of the hour.
The participants appreciated the efforts for peace and prosperity in the region, especially the Zermelan Land Project under SFIC, and said that due to the project the lands have become cultivable.
Tribal elders and scholars paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps South and expressed gratitude for their efforts in South Waziristan in health and education sectors especially for promotion of girls’ education.
