Grand Jirga Agrees On Cease-fire In Kurram

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) In light of directives issued by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, a joint session of Grand Jirga was held that was attended elders of both sides of the Kurram district.

The jirga was chaired by Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Friday and attended by DIG Kohat, Sher Akbar Khan.

The members of the Grand Jirga hold individual as well as collective settings with both the sides and after long deliberations agreed on cease-fire in Kurram district for an indefinite period.

Both the sides agreed that solution of any problem through fighting is impossible and for a permanent and durable solution of this decades long-standing problem time would be required.

It was pledged that for the sake of bright future of their new generation and peace of the region persistent efforts would be made to reach peace agreement.

Commissioner Kohat assured that the government would fulfill its responsibilities for establishment of lasting peace and to ensure implementation of government's writ.

