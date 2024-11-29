Open Menu

Grand Jirga Agrees To Make Travel Secure On Kohat-Hangu Road

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Grand jirga agrees to make travel secure on Kohat-Hangu road

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Muhammad Irfanuddin on Friday held a Grand Jirga consisting of Sunni and Shia leaders of Orakzai District for peace in volatile district of Kurram.

The jirga was convened in the light of the orders of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and on the special directions of the Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah, said a press release issued here.

The jirga discussed the tense situation of Kurram district and continued blockade of Kohat-Hangu main Highway at the Kacha Pakka located at Kohat district.

In the jirga, the elders of all the sects decided to secure travel on the Kohat-Hungu road and reiterated their commitment that the public transport plying on the said road would not be allowed to attack in the future.

Moreover, the elders assured their overwhelming support and cooperation to the district administrations of Kohat, Orakzai and Hangu in this regard.

In his concluding remarks, Deputy Commissioner Orakzai expressed gratitude for the assurance of full support from the local elders and appreciated their patriotic spirit.

He expressed the hope that with the cooperation of the elders, the entire tribal region will become a cradle of peace.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jirga Road Hangu Kohat All From Government

Recent Stories

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

56 minutes ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

2 hours ago
 ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

6 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

16 hours ago
Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

16 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

16 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

16 hours ago
 Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

16 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

16 hours ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan