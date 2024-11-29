Grand jirga agrees to make travel secure on Kohat-Hangu road

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Muhammad Irfanuddin on Friday held a Grand Jirga consisting of Sunni and Shia leaders of Orakzai District for peace in volatile district of Kurram.

The jirga was convened in the light of the orders of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and on the special directions of the Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah, said a press release issued here.

The jirga discussed the tense situation of Kurram district and continued blockade of Kohat-Hangu main Highway at the Kacha Pakka located at Kohat district.

In the jirga, the elders of all the sects decided to secure travel on the Kohat-Hungu road and reiterated their commitment that the public transport plying on the said road would not be allowed to attack in the future.

Moreover, the elders assured their overwhelming support and cooperation to the district administrations of Kohat, Orakzai and Hangu in this regard.

In his concluding remarks, Deputy Commissioner Orakzai expressed gratitude for the assurance of full support from the local elders and appreciated their patriotic spirit.

He expressed the hope that with the cooperation of the elders, the entire tribal region will become a cradle of peace.

APP/adi