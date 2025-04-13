Grand Jirga Held For Peace, Unity, Counter-extremism In Southern KP
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A grand Jirga was held at Chehkan Fort under the leadership of Major General Naiknam Muhammad Baig, General Officer Commanding 40 Division (Al-Burq).
The gathering was attended by a large number of prominent religious scholars, spiritual leaders, and tribal elders from Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, and Tank.
Addressing the Jirga, the GOC spoke in detail about the regional security situation, the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and stability, and the importance of promoting the national narrative.
He emphasized that it is essential for the public, religious leadership, civil institutions, and armed forces to unite and work in harmony in order to overcome the challenges facing the country.
He urged the religious leaders to guide the people in a positive direction and take a firm stand against extremism on the intellectual front.
He made it clear that no ideology, movement, or personal interest should be placed above national security and collective progress.
The participating scholars and elders appreciated the efforts of the law enforcement agencies and pledged their full support. The various proposals were also presented during the session. The participants expressed their commitment to spreading the message of peace, unity, and harmony within their respective spheres of influence.
In conclusion, it was unanimously decided that every possible effort would be made at the local level to eradicate extremism, restore trust in state institutions, and ensure sustainable peace in the society. At the end, the GOC presented copies of the Holy Quran to all participants as a goodwill gesture.
APP/akt
