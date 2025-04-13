Open Menu

Grand Jirga Held For Peace, Unity, Counter-extremism In Southern KP

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Grand Jirga held for peace, unity, counter-extremism in Southern KP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A grand Jirga was held at Chehkan Fort under the leadership of Major General Naiknam Muhammad Baig, General Officer Commanding 40 Division (Al-Burq).

The gathering was attended by a large number of prominent religious scholars, spiritual leaders, and tribal elders from Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, and Tank.

Addressing the Jirga, the GOC spoke in detail about the regional security situation, the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and stability, and the importance of promoting the national narrative.

He emphasized that it is essential for the public, religious leadership, civil institutions, and armed forces to unite and work in harmony in order to overcome the challenges facing the country.

He urged the religious leaders to guide the people in a positive direction and take a firm stand against extremism on the intellectual front.

He made it clear that no ideology, movement, or personal interest should be placed above national security and collective progress.

The participating scholars and elders appreciated the efforts of the law enforcement agencies and pledged their full support. The various proposals were also presented during the session. The participants expressed their commitment to spreading the message of peace, unity, and harmony within their respective spheres of influence.

In conclusion, it was unanimously decided that every possible effort would be made at the local level to eradicate extremism, restore trust in state institutions, and ensure sustainable peace in the society. At the end, the GOC presented copies of the Holy Quran to all participants as a goodwill gesture.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to reg ..

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

1 hour ago
 Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

3 hours ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

3 hours ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

3 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

4 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

4 hours ago
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

5 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

5 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

5 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

5 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan