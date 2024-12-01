Open Menu

Grand Jirga Held In Kohat To Discuss Kurram Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Grand jirga held in Kohat to discuss Kurram situation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) In the context of the current situation in District Kurram, a grand jirga was held at the Commissioner House here Sunday, under the patronage of the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi.

The presence of the political leadership of the province in this jirga further increased its importance and seriousness. Along with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, many important personalities participated in this jirga, including the provincial president of the Muslim League and federal minister Engineer Amir Muqam, Mian Iftikhar Hussain of the Awami National Party, Sikandar Sherpao of the Qaumi Watan Party, Hafiz Abdul Rafi of the JUI (S), Ameer Maulana Abdul Wahid Khatib of the JUI (F), Professor Ibrahim of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Allama Muhammad Ramzan Tauqir of the Shia Ulema Council, Intikhab Chamkani of the PML-Q, and Bushra Gohar of the National Democratic Movement.

In addition, Commissioner Kohat Division Moatasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram. Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Information Secretary Amjad Khan Afridi, former Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi, Provincial Coordination Secretary Farzand Wazir, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (Retd) Syed Ibne Ali and members of the Divisional Peace Jirga.

The leadership of Kohat, Orakzai and Karak districts also participated in this important jirga, in which the regional peace, development and security situation were discussed in detail. The objective of this jirga was to restore peace and tranquility in Kurram and promote joint efforts to resolve the problems of the region, so as to ensure the welfare of the people and promote long-term stability in the province.

