Grand Jirga held to review border trade issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Frontier Corps Balochistan organized a "Grand Jirga at FC Headquarters of district Panjgur to review the overall situation in border areas of the province and issues faced by the local people regarding the border trade.

Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan South Balochistan (South) Major General Kamal Anwar Chaudhry, Commissioner Makran division, DC Panjgur, SP Panjgur, and social and tribal leaders attended the jirga.

While addressing the gathering IGFC said "We are trying to open more crossing points for which we are negotiating with our neighboring country Iran.

Expressing his satisfaction over the improvement in the business activities in the Mekran division, he said that efforts are afoot to create ample opportunities aimed at boosting the business activities in bordering areas of Balochistan, Replying to a question, he however said that no leniency would be shown to the terrorists creating a law and order situation in the province.

Earlier, the local people assured their full cooperation with the law enforcement agencies for maintaining peace in the region.