Grand Jirga Stresses Joint Efforts To Ensure Lasting Peace In Kohat Division

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 02:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) A grand jirga of the National Unity Council Kohat Division was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (Retired) Syed Ibne Ali which was attended by all the members of the National Unity Council Kohat.

On this occasion, Malik Zaheer Hussain, Malik Irfanullah, Syed Jalil Syed, Malik Sajid Ali from Hangu, and Malik Syed Badshah Mian, Malik Noor Jaff, Malik Syed Jamal, Malik Ali Dad Khan from Orakzai district, Allama Syedeen from Kohat, Malik Qaiser Ali, Malik Manzar Hussain, Chairman Shahid Ali, Chairman Tajammul Hussain, Chairman Muhammad Alam, and Malik Ishtiaq Ali, besides other regional leaders, were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, former chief justice of Peshawar High Court, Syed Ibne Ali said the public

should avoid negative propaganda and baseless rumours. "The Hangu-Kohat road is open to all types of traffic, and we welcome the people of Hangu from the bottom of our hearts as they are our brothers", he added.

“All we are on the same page for ensuring lasting peace in the area” he said adding that “now the elders and people of Kohat and Hangu must play their role for the establishment of peace and order in Kurram”, he maintained.

"The former CJ PHC said this is our joint responsibility and we have to cooperate each other beyond all

differences. The people of Kurram, he said, should put aside their differences and establish unity among themselves so that lasting peace can be established", he continued.

The members of the jirga pledged to fully cooperate with the provincial government, divisional and

district administrations for the restoration of peace.

Finally, special prayers were offered for the restoration of peace and order in the Kohat division especially in the Kurram district and for the security of the country.

APP/arq/vak

More Stories From Pakistan