Grand joint drive against encroachments on rivers' banks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar, Irrigation Department and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-I Saturday launched a joint operation against encroachments erected on river banks.

During operation dozens of restaurants and other illegal constructions on river banks were demolished.

Assistant Commissioner (AC), Omar Owais Kiyani, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Zeeshan Khan and Enforcement Officer of the Town-I, Arbab Mir Alam supervised the operation.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has urged traders against erecting encroachments on the public property of river banks. In case of violation, has warned them of initiating legal proceedings against them.