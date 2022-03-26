UrduPoint.com

Grand Joint Drive Against Encroachments On Rivers' Banks

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2022 | 03:14 PM

Grand joint drive against encroachments on rivers' banks

District administration Peshawar, Irrigation Department and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-I Saturday launched a joint operation against encroachments erected on river banks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar, Irrigation Department and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-I Saturday launched a joint operation against encroachments erected on river banks.

During operation dozens of restaurants and other illegal constructions on river banks were demolished.

Assistant Commissioner (AC), Omar Owais Kiyani, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Zeeshan Khan and Enforcement Officer of the Town-I, Arbab Mir Alam supervised the operation.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has urged traders against erecting encroachments on the public property of river banks. In case of violation, has warned them of initiating legal proceedings against them.

Related Topics

Peshawar

Recent Stories

Voting on No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan is likel ..

Voting on No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan is likely on April 4: Sheikh Rashid

8 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured as trailer hits motorcycle ..

One killed, two injured as trailer hits motorcycle

2 minutes ago
 Governor writes letter to DG FIA for arrest of Jam ..

Governor writes letter to DG FIA for arrest of Jam Abdul Karim

2 minutes ago
 Lahore residents to announce verdict against 'cons ..

Lahore residents to announce verdict against 'conscience-selling' on Sunday:Hamm ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Forces Hit 117 Ukrainian Military Faciliti ..

Russian Forces Hit 117 Ukrainian Military Facilities Over Past 24 Hours - Defens ..

1 hour ago
 Farah Jamshed assumes charge as DG KP Judicial Ac ..

Farah Jamshed assumes charge as DG KP Judicial Academy

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>