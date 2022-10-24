Grand Master Ashraf Tai calls on Governor Sindh

Grand Master Ashraf Tai met Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Grand Master Ashraf Tai met Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Monday.

The governor said Ashraf Tai has played a significant role in the promotion of martial arts in Pakistan, said a statement.

He said Ashraf Tai has done exemplary services in the fields of Bando, Kickboxing and Karate, added that in these fields, his students are shining the name of the country.

He said martial arts also play an important role in self-defense.