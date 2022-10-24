UrduPoint.com

Grand Master Ashraf Tai Calls On Governor Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Grand Master Ashraf Tai calls on Governor Sindh

Grand Master Ashraf Tai met Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Grand Master Ashraf Tai met Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Monday.

The governor said Ashraf Tai has played a significant role in the promotion of martial arts in Pakistan, said a statement.

He said Ashraf Tai has done exemplary services in the fields of Bando, Kickboxing and Karate, added that in these fields, his students are shining the name of the country.

He said martial arts also play an important role in self-defense.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor

Recent Stories

New Iraqi President Pledges to Strengthen Relation ..

New Iraqi President Pledges to Strengthen Relations With Russia

1 minute ago
 Khurram, Murad agree to restore KNS Grid station

Khurram, Murad agree to restore KNS Grid station

1 minute ago
 AJK PM expresses his grief over uncertain killing ..

AJK PM expresses his grief over uncertain killing of Arshad Sharif

1 minute ago
 Russia, Iran Gave UNSC Exhaustive Explanation on A ..

Russia, Iran Gave UNSC Exhaustive Explanation on Alleged Use of 'Iranian Drones' ..

1 minute ago
 US Sanctions Nicaragua General Directorate of Mine ..

US Sanctions Nicaragua General Directorate of Mines, Bans Investment in Certain ..

15 minutes ago
 Argentine Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh

Argentine Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.