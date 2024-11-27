Grand meeting discusses arrangements for five-day anti-polio drive

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A meeting regarding the five-day anti-polio campaign starting from December 16 under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Muhammad Arif Khan was held here on Wednesday.

District Police Officer Salim Abbas Kalachi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bashir Khan, District Health Officer Dr. Nisar Khan, MS DHQ Hospital Temargar Dr. Ali Asghar, assistant commissioners Dr. Noor Hameed, Dr. Asfandiar, District Khatib Maulana Azizul Haq, District Administrator Afghan Refugees Humayun Khan, Representative Local Government Zakaria Khan (Focal Person Polio) Representative District education Officer Male and Female participated in the meeting.

The participants were given a detailed briefing regarding the preparations for the five-day anti-polio campaign starting from 16 to 20 December 2024.

The Deputy Commissioner made a detailed review of the various indicators of the anti-polio campaign, the polio micron plan and the given targets.

He instructed the officials concerned that during the polio campaign, field monitoring will be done to ensure the presence of all the field staff.

Tehsil Area Officer, Area In-charge and UCs ensure MOs monitoring and quality campaign besides ensuring attendance of all stakeholders in the pack meeting. Drop the polio officer who is performing less than the desired indicators from the polio campaign. Appreciation certificate should be given to the polio workers who show good performance.

He also directed for compiling a report on children who missed vaccination on the 4th and 5th day of polio.

During the polio campaign, fool-proof security cover should be ensured for the polio workers, police and levies personnel will be present in the morning assembly of all polio workers. He also directed for updating the polio micro plan according to seasonal migration. Report any field issue in a timely manner so that it is resolved as soon as possible.

A total of 332,570 children will be administered anti-polio drops during the five-day anti-polio campaign starting from December 16 in Dir Lower. 73 fix teams, 59 transit teams, 1310 mobile teams, making a total strength of 1442 polio teams have been formed to make the campaign successful.