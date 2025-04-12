Grand Mehfil-e-mushaira Held In DeraJaat 2025 Cultural Celebrations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A grand Mehfil-e-Mushaira (poetic evening) was held at the District Auditorium Dera Ismail Khan as part of ongoing “DeraJaat 2025” cultural celebrations.
The event brought together around 30 distinguished poets who captivated a large and appreciative audience with their diverse literary expressions.
The evening witnessed a presence of literary enthusiasts, local dignitaries and government officials. Among the notable attendees were Director Operations of the sports Department, Naimatullah Marwat, Deputy Director, Jamshed Baloch, Regional Sports Officer, Raziullah Betani, Assistant Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Fasih Ishaq Abbasi, media representatives, and respected community members.
Assistant Commissioner Fasih Ishaq Abbasi also showcased his personal passion for poetry by presenting a few verses of his own which were warmly applauded by the audience.
Addressing the gathering at the conclusion of the event, Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur extended heartfelt gratitude to all participating poets especially those who traveled from other areas.
He reaffirmed the local administration’s commitment to fully support future literary and cultural events. He commended the organizing team for their exceptional efforts in making the event a memorable success and a hallmark of the DeraJaat festivities.
At the closing of the event, certificates and medals were awarded to all participating poets in recognition of their contributions.
