Grand Mosque Bustles With Worshippers For First Friday Prayer Of Ramazan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 08:16 PM
The Grand Mosque in Makkah teemed with worshippers today as they observed the first Friday prayer of Ramazan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Grand Mosque in Makkah teemed with worshippers today as they observed the first Friday prayer of Ramazan.
Security and tranquillity reigned supreme as the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, along with all departments, worked tirelessly to accommodate the large crowds.
Preparations began at dawn, with authorities meticulously readying courtyards, gates, and corridors to ensure easy movement and facilitate prayers.
The influx of worshippers was evident from the early morning hours, filling the mosque's interior and corridors with the faithful extending their rows to surrounding roads. The third Saudi expansion of the mosque also witnessed a significant number of worshippers across its three floors, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The general authority implemented a comprehensive suite of services to enhance the worshippers' experience. Qurans with numerous translations were readily available for those seeking to recite the Holy Quran.
Cleaning efforts were intensified throughout the mosque. Loudspeakers, ventilation systems, and air conditioners functioned flawlessly, ensuring a comfortable environment. Simultaneous translation devices for the Friday sermon were distributed, allowing worshippers from diverse backgrounds to fully grasp the message.
For those with mobility limitations, 5,000 regular and electric carts were readily available, accessible through the "Mobility" app. Systematic plans for disinfection and organization of cart pushers further streamlined the experience.
Additionally, observers staff were strategically deployed to guide and direct worshippers, ensuring a smooth flow of movement. Security personnel were on hand to assist with crowd control and direct worshippers as needed.
The comprehensive measures undertaken by the general authority ensured a smooth and orderly first Friday prayer of Ramazan at the Grand Mosque.
