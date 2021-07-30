UrduPoint.com

Grand Mosque Expansion Works Resume After Hajj

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 09:54 PM

Grand Mosque expansion works resume after Hajj

The Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the Agency for Projects and Engineering Studies, has revealed that the contractor of the Third Saudi Expansion Project of the Grand Mosque has resumed the construction and electromechanical works and finishing of architectural works

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the Agency for Projects and Engineering Studies, has revealed that the contractor of the Third Saudi Expansion Project of the Grand Mosque has resumed the construction and electromechanical works and finishing of architectural works.

The agency has issued as many as 60 licenses for undertaking these works.

The project sites cover a total surface area of 519,149 square meters, to accommodate the pilgrims and worshipers during the annual Hajj pilgrimage season. These areas included the King Abdullah Expansion Project, the project to raise the capacity of the mataf building, the works of the main gates and minarets such as King Abdulaziz Gate, Umrah Gate and Al-Fath Gate.

The agency also confirmed the completion of the works of installing suspended ceilings on the floors of the mataf building, and the mezzanine project of the second floor, in addition to related construction works, support services and infrastructure projects.

These projects have been completed in coordination with the Construction Management Office at the Ministry of Finance, Saudi Gazette reported.

The agency discussed plans, projects, work programs and various implementation stages for the remaining works during the current phase. The discussion also covered the efforts to prepare the spaces and areas designated for the coming Umrah season.

The agency confirmed that the projects that are completed will be used for the benefit of pilgrims during the Umrah season, and that is in accordance with the directive of Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the presidency, to accelerate the pace of work and raising the level of readiness, in an effort to provide the best possible services for the pilgrims and worshipers.

Related Topics

Hajj Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais Saudi Saudi Arabia Mosque Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Japan Breaks Its Olympic Record With 17 Gold Medal ..

Japan Breaks Its Olympic Record With 17 Gold Medals

7 minutes ago
 Usman Dar asks PML-N to accept AJK election result ..

Usman Dar asks PML-N to accept AJK election results

7 minutes ago
 UN Mission in Libya Welcomes Reopening of Coastal ..

UN Mission in Libya Welcomes Reopening of Coastal Road - Statement

7 minutes ago
 Smoke From Wildfires Affecting Air Quality of Stat ..

Smoke From Wildfires Affecting Air Quality of States Across US - Biden

7 minutes ago
 Killings of women in twin cities echo in National ..

Killings of women in twin cities echo in National Assembly

10 minutes ago
 D&SJ Kasur visits district jail

D&SJ Kasur visits district jail

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.