Grand Mosque Of Makkah Utilizes Advanced Systems For Year-round Climate Control

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Saudi Arabia's General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque employs sophisticated technology to regulate temperatures within the Grand Mosque in Makkah throughout the year, ensuring a comfortable and healthy environment for worshippers regardless of the scorching summer heat or cool winter temperatures.

The internal temperature is meticulously adjusted based on external conditions, targeting a comfortable range between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius. During the summer months, all air handling units (AHUs) operate at peak efficiency to maintain this ideal range. Conversely, winter sees a significant reduction in AHU usage due to the naturally cooler climate, SPA reported.

Fresh air is drawn from the Grand Mosque's rooftop and undergoes a multi-stage purification process.

High-performance filters effectively eliminate dust particles and other microscopic contaminants. Additionally, ultraviolet sterilization effectively combats bacteria and germs, which guarantees clean and healthy air circulation throughout the prayer halls.

The General Administration for Operation and Maintenance at the authority plays a crucial role. Teams of highly skilled Saudi engineers and technicians continuously monitor temperature regulation, maintain humidity levels, and ensure the operation of all systems.

Technicians manage airflow throughout the Grand Mosque, adapting to fluctuating visitor numbers and density, ensuring optimal thermal comfort while maintaining energy efficiency. Maintenance procedures also adhere to strict technical guidelines and safety protocols, guaranteeing the well-being of all visitors.

