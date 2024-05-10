Grand Mosque Of Makkah Utilizes Advanced Systems For Year-round Climate Control
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Saudi Arabia's General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque employs sophisticated technology to regulate temperatures within the Grand Mosque in Makkah throughout the year, ensuring a comfortable and healthy environment for worshippers regardless of the scorching summer heat or cool winter temperatures.
The internal temperature is meticulously adjusted based on external conditions, targeting a comfortable range between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius. During the summer months, all air handling units (AHUs) operate at peak efficiency to maintain this ideal range. Conversely, winter sees a significant reduction in AHU usage due to the naturally cooler climate, SPA reported.
Fresh air is drawn from the Grand Mosque's rooftop and undergoes a multi-stage purification process.
High-performance filters effectively eliminate dust particles and other microscopic contaminants. Additionally, ultraviolet sterilization effectively combats bacteria and germs, which guarantees clean and healthy air circulation throughout the prayer halls.
The General Administration for Operation and Maintenance at the authority plays a crucial role. Teams of highly skilled Saudi engineers and technicians continuously monitor temperature regulation, maintain humidity levels, and ensure the operation of all systems.
Technicians manage airflow throughout the Grand Mosque, adapting to fluctuating visitor numbers and density, ensuring optimal thermal comfort while maintaining energy efficiency. Maintenance procedures also adhere to strict technical guidelines and safety protocols, guaranteeing the well-being of all visitors.
Recent Stories
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Unified efforts to combat dengue in twin cities1 minute ago
-
Every possible facility being provided to Hajj pilgrims: Ch Salik Hussain2 minutes ago
-
Four agents held from passport office2 minutes ago
-
Kohat cracks down on illegal housing societies22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's lunar satellite sends initial images from space22 minutes ago
-
World Lupus Day being observed today22 minutes ago
-
4 PHP cops suspended for 'corruption'22 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers arrested, Ice, hashish seized22 minutes ago
-
165,183 women in Sargodha benefiting from BISP programme22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 168,800 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib providing prompt relief to citizens on complaints against govt agencies: Senior advi ..42 minutes ago
-
Youth kills brother in law over domestic issue52 minutes ago