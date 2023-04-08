Close
Grand Mosque Witnessed Over 1 Million Pilgrims And Worshipers On Night Of Ramadan 17

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2023 | 07:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The number of Umrah pilgrims and worshipers who visited the Grand Mosque on the night of Ramadan 17 exceeded 1 million.

Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has prepared 5,000 regular vehicles and about 3,000 electric vehicles, and linked them through the Naql application.

Additionally, it has recruited 200 Saudi supervisors qualified to monitor the field works of 4,000 male and female workers, Saudi Gazette reported.

The field world included washing the Grand Mosque 10 times per day, and preparing 7,000 bottles of Zamzam water, which are being distributed over visitors through 800 workers.

Moreover, distributing 4,500 containers of Zamzam water throughout the Grand Mosque, through which, about 500,000 liters are being consumed.

