Grand Musical Night "Mera Pakistan" Marks 78th Independence Day Celebrations
Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) In connection with the 78th Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan, the Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) Rawalpindi organized a grand musical night titled "Mera Pakistan" in which a rich array of patriotic performances were displayed aimed at promoting national unity, cultural heritage, and the spirit of independence.
The event was organized under the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz, with special instructions of the Minister for Information and Culture, Government of the Punjab Uzma Zahid Boukhari.
The vibrant evening showcased spellbinding performances by celebrated artists including Dr. Mubashra Hafiz, Rameez Ishaq, Danyal Raja, Maryam Khan, Sajeel Rabia Dawood and the renowned Kashmiri Qawaal Group, who captivated the audience with their soulful renditions and patriotic melodies.
The event was attended by a large number of citizens, artists, and cultural enthusiasts, who lauded the efforts of PUCAR in preserving and promoting Pakistan’s cultural identity through such initiatives. The musical night not only paid tribute to the sacrifices made for the country's independence but also served as a reminder of the unity and diversity that defines the spirit of Pakistan and paid tributes to Pak Army specialty for successful operation Bunyan ul Marsoos.
Shazia Rizwan, Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture, was the Chief Guest who appreciates the performance of singers who delivered rich tributes to azadi heroes and dedicated songs to Pak Army for its commendable services and sacrifices.
Director Arts Council Muhammad Shakoor said that Independence Day Celebrations will continue till 14th August with full enthusiasm in which photo exhibition, flag hoisting, tableaus, speech competition by school students, national songs competition grand musical show will be organized. Arts Council building has also been beautifully decorated with illuminating lights.
"The Punjab Council of the Arts Rawalpindi remains committed to fostering cultural awareness and encouraging artistic expression across the province, in line with the vision of the Government of the Punjab", he said.
Recent Stories
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies
West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July
Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL disconnects four more meters48 seconds ago
-
Our forefathers sacrificed for this country and we played our part as well50 seconds ago
-
Grand musical night "Mera Pakistan" marks 78th Independence Day celebrations55 seconds ago
-
State-of-the-art upgraded Karachi station set to be inaugurated on September 10: Minister59 seconds ago
-
Pakistan’s economy accelerates with robust reforms, enhanced export and global confidence; says Fi ..1 minute ago
-
PFC, ChenOne celebrate Independence Day with patriotic zeal11 minutes ago
-
Cake cut at e-Khidmat Markaz to mark Independence Day11 minutes ago
-
Cake cutting ceremony held in Larkano Press Club21 minutes ago
-
Sports Galla of Net Ball match held in Larkana as part of Maarka e Haq21 minutes ago
-
DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range for ensuring extraordinary security arrangements on Independence Day21 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 16 kg of drugs worth Rs 1.23 million in 2 operations21 minutes ago
-
Green & white glow bright across cities in Independence day festivities21 minutes ago