Grand National Dialogue solution for long term political stability: Speaker NA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Sunday said that we need to achieve sustainable goals for the country on priority basis and for that matter Grand National Dialogue was the solution for long term political stability.

In an interview to a private news channel, on occasion of 75th Independence anniversary of Pakistan, he said we need positive behavior for the welfare and betterment of state as behavioral change does not require any budget or funds but collective decision.

He said the collective wisdom was required, its not in a hand of single individual to spread peace but a collective responsibility, also we need to save country from being divided.

He further said that as a Speaker NA, he never liked to accept resignations.

"5-6 MNAs have not even resigned,12-14 have narrated they do not want to resign rest of them stated that somebody had made their fake signs," he said when was asked about his decision to accept PTI MNAs en masse resignations.

"They (PTI MNAs) are residing in lodges and majority of them want to come back to NA," he said.

"We cannot reject a dialogue being politicians, we need to set aside our egos for the sake of our country, " said Speaker NA.

He also said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had given a right to vote to each Pakistani citizen.

The speaker stressed that we need to maintain continuity of democracy.

On another question he said that they would appreciate a positive change in attitude if taken by the Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

"We would welcome him if he comes forward for positive communication, " said the speaker.