UrduPoint.com

Grand National Dialogue Solution For Long Term Political Stability: Speaker NA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Grand National Dialogue solution for long term political stability: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Sunday said that we need to achieve sustainable goals for the country on priority basis and for that matter Grand National Dialogue was the solution for long term political stability.

In an interview to a private news channel, on occasion of 75th Independence anniversary of Pakistan, he said we need positive behavior for the welfare and betterment of state as behavioral change does not require any budget or funds but collective decision.

He said the collective wisdom was required, its not in a hand of single individual to spread peace but a collective responsibility, also we need to save country from being divided.

He further said that as a Speaker NA, he never liked to accept resignations.

"5-6 MNAs have not even resigned,12-14 have narrated they do not want to resign rest of them stated that somebody had made their fake signs," he said when was asked about his decision to accept PTI MNAs en masse resignations.

"They (PTI MNAs) are residing in lodges and majority of them want to come back to NA," he said.

"We cannot reject a dialogue being politicians, we need to set aside our egos for the sake of our country, " said Speaker NA.

He also said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had given a right to vote to each Pakistani citizen.

The speaker stressed that we need to maintain continuity of democracy.

On another question he said that they would appreciate a positive change in attitude if taken by the Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

"We would welcome him if he comes forward for positive communication, " said the speaker.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Martyrs Shaheed Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Democracy Vote Budget Independence Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

15 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

23 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

23 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

24 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.