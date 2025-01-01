KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Wednesday hosted a spectacular New Year’s eve celebration at the scenic tourist destination of Shogran, attracting a large number of tourists and locals.

The event was organized under the directives of Advisor for Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology Zahid Chun Zeb and supervised by KDA Director General Shabbir Khan, the event offered a blend of entertainment and cultural activities.

Despite the freezing -2°C temperature and the high altitude of 7,750 feet above sea level, the event saw enthusiastic participation. The KDA arranged a bonfire, a captivating Qawwali program, and an impressive fireworks display, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Renowned singer Hafiz Asad enthralled the audience with his soulful Qawwalis and local folk songs, adding to the festive spirit.

The event was managed by Deputy Director Sohail Khan, with other officials, including Asad Khan and Noman, actively participating. A highlight of the evening was the ceremonial cutting of a 20-pound cake, which added to the charm of the celebration.

Tourists praised the KDA for organizing the event, describing it as a significant step toward enhancing the appeal of Pakistan’s tourist spots. They noted that such activities not only provide entertainment but also showcase the natural beauty of the region.

KDA officials pledged to continue hosting similar events in the future to promote tourism and offer unforgettable experiences to visitors, further solidifying Pakistan’s position as a premier travel destination.