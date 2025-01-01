Grand New Year Celebration In Shogran, Tourists Applaud KDA's Efforts
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Wednesday hosted a spectacular New Year’s eve celebration at the scenic tourist destination of Shogran, attracting a large number of tourists and locals.
The event was organized under the directives of Advisor for Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology Zahid Chun Zeb and supervised by KDA Director General Shabbir Khan, the event offered a blend of entertainment and cultural activities.
Despite the freezing -2°C temperature and the high altitude of 7,750 feet above sea level, the event saw enthusiastic participation. The KDA arranged a bonfire, a captivating Qawwali program, and an impressive fireworks display, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Renowned singer Hafiz Asad enthralled the audience with his soulful Qawwalis and local folk songs, adding to the festive spirit.
The event was managed by Deputy Director Sohail Khan, with other officials, including Asad Khan and Noman, actively participating. A highlight of the evening was the ceremonial cutting of a 20-pound cake, which added to the charm of the celebration.
Tourists praised the KDA for organizing the event, describing it as a significant step toward enhancing the appeal of Pakistan’s tourist spots. They noted that such activities not only provide entertainment but also showcase the natural beauty of the region.
KDA officials pledged to continue hosting similar events in the future to promote tourism and offer unforgettable experiences to visitors, further solidifying Pakistan’s position as a premier travel destination.
Recent Stories
MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide
UAE leaders receive New Year greetings
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cold weather causes illnesses among children1 minute ago
-
DC lauds Khyber eye foundation services for humanity1 minute ago
-
Grand new year celebration in Shogran, tourists applaud KDA's efforts2 minutes ago
-
Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery held11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DG Khan responded over 1.75 lac emergencies last year11 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests four more human traffickers11 minutes ago
-
“Maryam Ki Dastak App” revolutionary measure: DC11 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrest 58 individuals for aerial firing on near year night11 minutes ago
-
Punjab introduces free legal aid for indigent prisoners across all jails12 minutes ago
-
Accused held with liquor12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad handles over 5,800 emergencies in 202412 minutes ago
-
Two killed ,five injured on road21 minutes ago