Grand Operation Against Electricity Thieves, Defaulters Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Grand operation against electricity thieves, defaulters continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The grand operation continued against electricity thieves and defaulters in Qazi village of Yakatoot Peshawar on Sunday.

Actions were taken against electricity thieves and defaulters in different areas along with police and staff, Khalid Khan SDO Sethi Town told media men. He said 32 direct coils were removed in the operation against electricity thieves.

He said three shunts and tempered meters were removed in the operation at Sethi Town and Rs. 700,000 cash was recovered from electricity defaulters by removing 12 meters from defaulters worth lakhs of rupees during the operation.

He disclosed that FIR had been sent against two persons for involvement in stealing electricity and selling electricity to other houses and one alleged accused was arrested on the spot and sent to the Police Station Sethi Town Peshawar.

Letters have been sent to the Police Station for the registration of an FIR against the accused, the SDO informed.

