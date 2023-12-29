Open Menu

Grand Operation Against Encroachment Continued

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Grand operation against encroachment continued

Deputy Director Regulation Friday demolished 15 cabins with heavy machinery and confiscated one vehicle in the city area Sardar Ahmad Jan Colony on the complaint of the residents of the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Deputy Director Regulation Friday demolished 15 cabins with heavy machinery and confiscated one vehicle in the city area Sardar Ahmad Jan Colony on the complaint of the residents of the area.

According to details, residents of Sardar Ahmed Colony complained to Capital Metropolitan Government Director East Rehman Khattak that encroachment mafias have built cabins and temporary encroachments on government land and footpaths in their area, causing severe difficulties for people to come through.

Director East Rehman Khattak took immediate action and directed the Deputy Director Regulation to take immediate action, upon which Deputy Director Regulation Zil Hajja Ilyas along with Chief Demolition Inspector Qaiser Bacha Fazl Mahmood and demolition staff and local Police for a grand operation.

Deputy Director Regulation Zil Hajja Ilyas instructed the shopkeepers to avoid trespassing in front of the shops and keep the footpath open for the public so that the shopkeepers do not face any difficulties in coming and going through.

After the operation, the people of the area breathed a sigh of relief.

APP/ijz/1620

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Government

Recent Stories

ANP to continue struggle despite threats: Aimal Wa ..

ANP to continue struggle despite threats: Aimal Wali

7 seconds ago
 KU conference illuminates best practices in biolog ..

KU conference illuminates best practices in biological research

9 seconds ago
 DC for successful implementation of Khushal KP pro ..

DC for successful implementation of Khushal KP programme

11 minutes ago
 CAA returns lost bag to passenger at IIA

CAA returns lost bag to passenger at IIA

11 minutes ago
 PDMA warehouse in Muzaffargarh is centre of relief ..

PDMA warehouse in Muzaffargarh is centre of relief, rescue items’ supply to fl ..

11 minutes ago
 MDA organizes "Adbi Bhaithak"

MDA organizes "Adbi Bhaithak"

11 minutes ago
DRO Matiari, DEC visits polling staff training cen ..

DRO Matiari, DEC visits polling staff training center in new Saeedabad

6 minutes ago
 Industrialists demand uninterrupted gas supply to ..

Industrialists demand uninterrupted gas supply to production units

6 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges Russia to halt Ukraine attac ..

UN rights chief urges Russia to halt Ukraine attacks

6 minutes ago
 Russian strikes kill 18, leave dozens wounded acro ..

Russian strikes kill 18, leave dozens wounded across Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur vows to improve traffic situation

DIG Sukkur vows to improve traffic situation

6 minutes ago
 Scrutiny of candidates enters in final phase in Ma ..

Scrutiny of candidates enters in final phase in Mansehra district

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan