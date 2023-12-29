Grand operation against encroachment continued

Deputy Director Regulation Friday demolished 15 cabins with heavy machinery and confiscated one vehicle in the city area Sardar Ahmad Jan Colony on the complaint of the residents of the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Deputy Director Regulation Friday demolished 15 cabins with heavy machinery and confiscated one vehicle in the city area Sardar Ahmad Jan Colony on the complaint of the residents of the area.

According to details, residents of Sardar Ahmed Colony complained to Capital Metropolitan Government Director East Rehman Khattak that encroachment mafias have built cabins and temporary encroachments on government land and footpaths in their area, causing severe difficulties for people to come through.

Director East Rehman Khattak took immediate action and directed the Deputy Director Regulation to take immediate action, upon which Deputy Director Regulation Zil Hajja Ilyas along with Chief Demolition Inspector Qaiser Bacha Fazl Mahmood and demolition staff and local Police for a grand operation.

Deputy Director Regulation Zil Hajja Ilyas instructed the shopkeepers to avoid trespassing in front of the shops and keep the footpath open for the public so that the shopkeepers do not face any difficulties in coming and going through.

After the operation, the people of the area breathed a sigh of relief.

